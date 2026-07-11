Royce Lewis And Twins Play Angels On July 11

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .293 OBP and .383 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 28 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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