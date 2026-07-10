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Royce Lewis
Minnesota Twins

Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins • #23 3B

Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Angels On July 10

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, on Friday, July 10 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .294 OBP and .385 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 27 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Grayson Rodriguez makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Royce Lewis

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