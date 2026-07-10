Royce Lewis And Twins Square Off Against Angels On July 10

Lewis is hitting for a .216 BA, .294 OBP and .385 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 27 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. Lewis has recorded six steals on six attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

Grayson Rodriguez makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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