Ronny Mauricio And Mets Square Off Against Athletics On April 10

Mauricio had a .226 BA, .293 OBP and .369 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .663 and he scored 19 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 10 runs. Mauricio recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Ginn will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.

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