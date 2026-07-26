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Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros

Ronel Blanco

Houston Astros • #56 SP

Ronel Blanco And Astros Play White Sox On July 26

Ronel Blanco will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Blanco has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Blanco is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA and eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronel Blanco

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