Ronel Blanco And Astros Play White Sox On July 26

Blanco is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA and eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.