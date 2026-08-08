Ronel Blanco And Astros Take On Padres On Aug. 8

Blanco is 0-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.