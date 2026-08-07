Ronel Blanco And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 7

Blanco is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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