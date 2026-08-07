Ronel Blanco And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 7
Ronel Blanco will get the start for his Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Blanco has -111 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Blanco is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.