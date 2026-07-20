Ronel Blanco And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 20

Blanco went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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