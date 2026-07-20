FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros

Ronel Blanco

Houston Astros • #56 SP

Ronel Blanco And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 20

Ronel Blanco will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Monday, July 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Blanco has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Blanco went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronel Blanco

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News