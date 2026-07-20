Ronel Blanco And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 20
Ronel Blanco will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Monday, July 20 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Blanco has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Blanco went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.