Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Yankees On Aug. 9

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .358 OBP and .444 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 40 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (10-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 25th start of the season. He has a 2.26 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 171 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.