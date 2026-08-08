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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 8

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Acuna has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .359 OBP and .435 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 39 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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