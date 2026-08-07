Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Yankees On Aug. 7

Acuna is hitting for a .244 BA, .358 OBP and .436 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 39 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

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