Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play White Sox On Aug. 20

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .342 OBP and .428 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 43 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Acuna has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Anthony Kay (9-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.

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