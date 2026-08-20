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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play White Sox On Aug. 20

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Acuna has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .342 OBP and .428 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 43 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Acuna has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Anthony Kay (9-5 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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