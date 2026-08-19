Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 19

Acuna is hitting for a .241 BA, .345 OBP and .432 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 43 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Acuna has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

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