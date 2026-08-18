Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Twins On Aug. 18

Acuna is hitting for a .245 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 43 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Acuna has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (6-8) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.34 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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