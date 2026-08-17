Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Twins On Aug. 17

Acuna is hitting for a .244 BA, .350 OBP and .441 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 43 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Acuna has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-4) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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