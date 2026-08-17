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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Twins On Aug. 17

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Acuna has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .244 BA, .350 OBP and .441 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 43 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Acuna has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-4) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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