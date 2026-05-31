Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Reds On May 31

Acuna is hitting for a .246 BA, .369 OBP and .419 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 26 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Acuna has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Nick Lodolo (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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