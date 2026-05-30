Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Reds On May 30
Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Acuna is hitting for a .239 BA, .364 OBP and .380 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 24 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Acuna has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Brady Singer (2-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.