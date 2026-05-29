Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Reds On May 29

Acuna is hitting for a .238 BA, .358 OBP and .363 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 23 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Acuna has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Red Sox.

Chris Paddack (0-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He has a 6.86 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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