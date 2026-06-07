Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Pirates On June 7

Acuna is hitting for a .259 BA, .380 OBP and .434 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 31 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 21 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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