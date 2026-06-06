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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Pirates On June 6

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Acuna has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .254 BA, .378 OBP and .432 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 29 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Acuna has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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