Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Pirates On June 6

Acuna is hitting for a .254 BA, .378 OBP and .432 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 29 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Acuna has recorded 14 steals on 20 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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