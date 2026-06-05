Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Pirates On June 5

Acuna is hitting for a .249 BA, .373 OBP and .431 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 29 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Acuna has recorded 14 steals on 19 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

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