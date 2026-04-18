Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Phillies On April 18

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .344 OBP and .377 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored eight runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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