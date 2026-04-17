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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Phillies On April 17

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Acuna has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .341 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored six runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Marlins.

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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