Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Phillies On April 17

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .341 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored six runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Marlins.

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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