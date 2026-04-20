Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Nationals On April 20

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .350 OBP and .365 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored nine runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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