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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Mets On Aug. 12

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will face the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .239 BA, .349 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 40 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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