Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Mets On Aug. 11

Acuna is hitting for a .243 BA, .354 OBP and .434 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 40 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his 24th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.

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