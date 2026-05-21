Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On May 21

Acuna is hitting for a .252 BA, .364 OBP and .378 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 21 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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