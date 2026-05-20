Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Marlins On May 20

Acuna is hitting for a .252 BA, .367 OBP and .382 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 20 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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