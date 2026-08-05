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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Marlins On Aug. 5

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .359 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 37 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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