Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Marlins On Aug. 4

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .361 OBP and .416 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 36 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ryan Gusto (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.31 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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