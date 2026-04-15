FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Marlins On April 15

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .232 BA, .333 OBP and .362 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored five runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News