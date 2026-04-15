Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Marlins On April 15

Acuna is hitting for a .232 BA, .333 OBP and .362 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored five runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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