Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Marlins On April 14

Acuna is hitting for a .242 BA, .338 OBP and .379 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored five runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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