Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On April 13

Acuna is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .387 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored four runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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