Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On April 13
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Monday, April 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Acuna is hitting for a .242 BA, .333 OBP and .387 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored four runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.