FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Guardians On April 11

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .222 BA, .317 OBP and .333 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored four runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Parker Messick (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News