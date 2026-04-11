Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Guardians On April 11

Acuna is hitting for a .222 BA, .317 OBP and .333 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored four runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Guardians.

The Guardians will look to Parker Messick (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.