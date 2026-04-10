Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Guardians On April 10

Acuna is hitting for a .204 BA, .310 OBP and .265 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored three runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.

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