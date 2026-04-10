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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Guardians On April 10

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .204 BA, .310 OBP and .265 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored three runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Slade Cecconi (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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