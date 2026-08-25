Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Dodgers On Aug. 25

Acuna is hitting for a .232 BA, .336 OBP and .409 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 44 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Acuna has recorded 17 steals on 25 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Glasnow (3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

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