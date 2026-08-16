Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Acuna is hitting for a .244 BA, .351 OBP and .440 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 43 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.92 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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