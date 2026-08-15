Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 15

Acuna is hitting for a .240 BA, .350 OBP and .427 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 42 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.

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