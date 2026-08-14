Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Acuna is hitting for a .244 BA, .354 OBP and .434 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 42 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Acuna has recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Brandon Pfaadt (6-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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