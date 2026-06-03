Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Blue Jays On June 3

Acuna is hitting for a .249 BA, .377 OBP and .434 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 28 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Acuna has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.