Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Blue Jays On June 2

Acuna is hitting for a .253 BA, .380 OBP and .441 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 27 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Acuna has recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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