Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Angels On April 8

Acuna is hitting for a .178 BA, .283 OBP and .200 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .483 and he has scored two runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (0-0) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.

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