Ronald Acuna And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 5

Acuna is hitting for a .161 BA, .308 OBP and .194 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .501 and he has scored one run. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.