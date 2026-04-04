Ronald Acuna And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 4

Acuna is hitting for a .179 BA, .314 OBP and .214 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored one run. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mike Soroka (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

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