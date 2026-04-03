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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna And Braves Face Diamondbacks On April 3

Ronald Acuna and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, April 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Acuna has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .167 BA, .323 OBP and .208 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 19.4% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored one run. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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