Ronald Acuna And Braves Play Diamondbacks On April 2

Acuna is hitting for a .150 BA, .308 OBP and .200 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .508 and he has scored one run. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Acuna has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Ryne Nelson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

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