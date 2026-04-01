Ronald Acuna And Braves Take On Athletics On April 1

Acuna had a .290 BA, .417 OBP and .518 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .935 and he scored 74 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 42 runs. Acuna recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will look to Luis Severino (0-0) in his second start this season.

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