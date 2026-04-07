Ronald Acuna And Braves Square Off Against Angels On April 7

Acuna is hitting for a .175 BA, .292 OBP and .200 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .492 and he has scored one run. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels will look to Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) in his third start this season.

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