Ronald Acuna And Braves Square Off Against Angels On April 6

Acuna is hitting for a .194 BA, .318 OBP and .222 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored one run. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Angels will look to Jose Soriano (2-0) in his third start this season.

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