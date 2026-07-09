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Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez

Boston Red Sox • #23 SS

Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Play White Sox On July 9

Romy Gonzalez and his Boston Red Sox will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Gonzalez is hitting for a .308 BA, .357 OBP and .538 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .896 and he has scored three runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (6-3 with a 4.39 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Romy Gonzalez

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