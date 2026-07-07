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Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez

Boston Red Sox • #23 SS

Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Face White Sox On July 7

Romy Gonzalez and his Boston Red Sox will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gonzalez had a .305 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .826 and he scored 47 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. Gonzalez recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Noah Schultz (2-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Romy Gonzalez

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