Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Face White Sox On July 7

Gonzalez had a .305 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .826 and he scored 47 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. Gonzalez recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Noah Schultz (2-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

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